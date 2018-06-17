Dr. Brian Billmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Billmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Billmeyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
1
Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana400 W 84TH DR, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 836-4250
2
Franciscan Health Rensselear1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-5141
3
Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana Highland2211 Main St Ste 1B, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (219) 736-1255
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Billmeyer is the best. Not only is he an excellant doctor but he is also a good and honest man. I would recommend him to everyone that needs his expertise. He is kind, exudes confidence and knowledge in his field. He tells you like it is and has a genuine compassion for his patients. He has always been available to his patients if there is an emergency. If I could choose a trustworthy friend, it would be Dr. Billmeyer.
About Dr. Brian Billmeyer, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billmeyer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Billmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billmeyer.
