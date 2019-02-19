Dr. Brian Billings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Billings, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Billings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Billings works at
Locations
Peninsula Surgical Associates109 Philip Roth St, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-6434Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Riverside Peninsula Surgery Centers12000 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Without God and Dr billing , i would never be here now. He attack my stage 3 colon cancer very aggresively and he gave me that will to fight for it along with my family support .I'm bless that he is my surgent back than in 2012 .
About Dr. Brian Billings, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billings has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.