Dr. Brian Biernat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biernat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Biernat, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Biernat, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Biernat works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Surgical Dermatology428 County Line Rd W, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 847-4100
-
2
Clovvr1566 Monmouth Dr Ste 201, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-1177
-
3
Zanesville Mohs Lab817 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biernat?
I was so happy with Dr. Biernat and his staff. Not only did they do a great job and I felt like I was in good hands, I also felt at ease and confident because of their kindness and great bedside manner. I would highly recommend them in a heartbeat and not hesitate to go back.
About Dr. Brian Biernat, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386629640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biernat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biernat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biernat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biernat works at
Dr. Biernat has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biernat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biernat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biernat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biernat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biernat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.