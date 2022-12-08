Overview

Dr. Brian Bhagat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Bhagat works at Premiere Medical Internal Medcn in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.