Dr. Brian Betensky, MD
Dr. Brian Betensky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Heart Specialists of Sarasota1950 Arlington St Ste 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-4255
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Did excellent work. Absolutely awesome. He was excellent and very pleasant to work with. A real professional. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Betensky, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Pennsylvania
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wesleyan University
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Betensky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betensky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betensky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Betensky speaks Spanish.
