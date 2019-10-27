Overview

Dr. Brian Betensky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Betensky works at Heart Specialists Of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.