Dr. Berelowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Berelowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Berelowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Cape Town and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Berelowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Endocrinology653 N Town Center Dr Ste 315 Bldg 2, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 804-9486
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berelowitz?
The Best in the West. He looks at the entire person, not just a small specific part which may concern his specialty/certification. He explains the 'whats and whys' and has a clear vision of where he is going with all treatment/care modalities. All Lab results are discussed with the patient and a copy is rendered for other group Drs per patient's choice. What's more, he listens and what's creepy is that he hears the things that are not said, for whatever reason, as well. There are very few Drs I trust in this town, spanning all specialties including dental, Dr Berelowitz is a 'Keeper'
About Dr. Brian Berelowitz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356308357
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Clin/Harvard Med Sch
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr/U Chicago
- Groote Schuur Hospital
- University of Cape Town
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berelowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berelowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berelowitz works at
Dr. Berelowitz has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berelowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Berelowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berelowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berelowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berelowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.