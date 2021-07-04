Dr. Brian Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Benson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
The Voice Center20 Prospect Ave Ste 613, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-2750
John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5855
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Benson was the 4th ENT doctor i visited who took the time and looked at the MRI images and diagnosed my issues . All other doctors looked at the report from the Imaging center and said i was ok. One even suggested that i go to a Neurologist. Dr. Benson did my surgery on 6/7/2021 to correct a few issues and it's been a month and I am feeling awesome. Thank You Dr. Benson!!
About Dr. Brian Benson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1336312420
Education & Certifications
- Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- The Juilliard School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.