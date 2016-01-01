See All Podiatric Surgeons in Waycross, GA
Dr. Brian Benson, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Benson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.

Dr. Benson works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Satilla Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Brian Benson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104350883
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Benson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benson works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Benson’s profile.

    Dr. Benson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

