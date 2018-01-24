Dr. Brian Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 758-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Bennet to be attentive and willing to answer questions that I raise.
About Dr. Brian Bennett, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891766077
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
