Dr. Brian Beauerle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Beauerle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology3950 Kresge Way Fl 2, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
I had to have a colonoscopy (unfortunately) and him and his staff made the procedure go smoothly. I was very pleased with my experience here and he is a very knowledgeable physician. He took the time to explain to me the issues I was having and ensured I was well aware of everything going on when I had my colonoscopy. He and his staff contacted me about the results of my biopsy in a very timely manner. I am thankful for him and his office.
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Beauerle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beauerle has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beauerle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauerle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauerle.
