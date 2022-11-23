Overview

Dr. Brian Bear, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Bear works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.