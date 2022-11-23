See All Hand Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. Brian Bear, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (169)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Bear, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Bear works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roxbury Road Office
    324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rockford Orthopedic Surgery Center, LLC - DBA OrthoIllinois Surgery Center
    346 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 381-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 169 ratings
    Patient Ratings (169)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Brian Bear, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164535837
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • Cottage Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Bear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bear has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    169 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

