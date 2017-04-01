Overview

Dr. Brian Battersby Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Battersby Jr works at Coastal Orthopaedics & Spinal Surgery PA in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.