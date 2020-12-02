Overview

Dr. Brian Bates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Bates works at Lakeland General Surgery, Niles in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.