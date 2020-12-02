Dr. Brian Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bates, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Bates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Lakeland Medical Suites, Niles42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 100, Niles, MI 49120 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Minimal waiting. Friendly staff. Jessica is always kind, patient and very good at her job. Dr. Bates is phenomenal.
About Dr. Brian Bates, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558317446
- Pontiac Genl Hosp-N Oakland Mc
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
