Overview

Dr. Brian Bashner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bashner works at Westlake Orthopedics in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.