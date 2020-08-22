See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Brian Barnett, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Barnett, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Barnett works at Champaign Dental Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas IVF
    3000 Communications Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093
    Dallas IVF
    2840 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Dilation and Curettage
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 22, 2020
    Even though Dr. Dara Havemann has been our fertility doctor, it was Dr.Brian Barnett who did the Egg Retrieval and FET for us due to some insurance issues. We met Dr. Barnett for the first time just before the Egg Retrieval process but he made us really comfortable and gave me so much confidence. The egg retrieval went well and we ended up with 4 healthy embryos. The next time we met him was for the FET and this process went fine too. Thanks to Dr.Barnett and Dr.Havemann, we are now 3 months pregnant. We will be forever grateful to both of them and their staff for making this happen.
    About Dr. Brian Barnett, MD

    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    32 years of experience
    English
    1942229919
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University Medical Center
    The University Of Maryland Medical System
    New Jersey Medical School
    New York University
    Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

