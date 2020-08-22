Dr. Brian Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Barnett, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dallas IVF3000 Communications Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 429-2640
Dallas IVF2840 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 225-2057Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Even though Dr. Dara Havemann has been our fertility doctor, it was Dr.Brian Barnett who did the Egg Retrieval and FET for us due to some insurance issues. We met Dr. Barnett for the first time just before the Egg Retrieval process but he made us really comfortable and gave me so much confidence. The egg retrieval went well and we ended up with 4 healthy embryos. The next time we met him was for the FET and this process went fine too. Thanks to Dr.Barnett and Dr.Havemann, we are now 3 months pregnant. We will be forever grateful to both of them and their staff for making this happen.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942229919
- Duke University Medical Center
- The University Of Maryland Medical System
- New Jersey Medical School
- New York University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
