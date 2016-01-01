Dr. Brian Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Barnett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
-
1
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
About Dr. Brian Barnett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1346688421
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.