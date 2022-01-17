Dr. Brian Barnard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Barnard, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Barnard, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Barnard works at
Locations
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 629-2444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnard has performed carpal tunnel release on both of my wrists and both have been symptom free following the procedure. The first was about five years ago and the second about three years ago. Following the first procedure I worked on the afternoon following the early morning surgery. I had put off the right wrist for too long. By the time I went for the surgery my had was constantly numb or tingling. The recovery was more like a couple weeks due to my delay. The biggest success was his surgery on my left shoulder. I presented with a significant rotator cuff tear, torn labrum, bone spurs and rupture bicep tendon. I injured the shoulder in 1983. Dr. Barnard overhauled the shoulder after 30+ years. I held little hope of getting much relief but after several months very light use and physical therapy, I have not had one twinge of pain or any other discomfort in that shoulder for the past five years. God used Dr. Barnard to perform a miracle as far as I am concerned.
About Dr. Brian Barnard, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184622979
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.