Dr. Barbish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Barbish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Barbish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They completed their fellowship with Wayne St U
Dr. Barbish works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan PC18303 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 100, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 412-7251
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan43230 Garfield Rd Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 412-7251
-
3
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbish?
Best Cardiologist!
About Dr. Brian Barbish, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1568469666
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbish works at
Dr. Barbish has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbish speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.