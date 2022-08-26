Overview

Dr. Brian Barash, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gladstone, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Barash works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Association in Gladstone, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.