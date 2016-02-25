Overview

Dr. Brian Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Dermatology Southern Kentucky in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.