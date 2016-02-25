Dr. Brian Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Dermatology of Southern Kentucky Pllc85 Tower Cir, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 772-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
I have the highest respect for Dr. Baker
About Dr. Brian Baker, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912128307
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- St Johns Hosp-S Ill U
- St John's Hosp-Southern Ill U
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
