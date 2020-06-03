See All Podiatrists in Ashland, KY
Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM

Podiatry
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.

Dr. Bailey works at Body-Mind-Spirit Podiatric Center in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Body-Mind-Spirit Podiatric Center
    500 14th St, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 324-3668
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 03, 2020
    He and his assistants gave me a thorough examination and answered any questions that I had for them. He is always enjoyable to talk to and is very informative. He gives me tips on protective foot care. I have been seeing him for six years as a patient and I plan on continuing to do so for many years to come. His staff is very caring and helpful when I order new shoes from Dr. Comfort.
    Bryan Fleming — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM
    About Dr. Brian Bailey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265436141
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New Berlin Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
