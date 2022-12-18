Dr. Brian Badman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Badman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Badman, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Saxony Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Badman works at
Locations
-
1
Central Indiana Orthopedics14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 773-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Saxony Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badman?
Dr Badman was very prompt and kept us well informed. He answered all out questions and never made us feel rushed. I felt totally prepared to have the surgery with all the instructions and videos we got in our e-mail.
About Dr. Brian Badman, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801848783
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopedic Institute
- University Of Florida-Shands
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badman works at
Dr. Badman speaks Spanish.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Badman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.