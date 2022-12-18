See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fishers, IN
Dr. Brian Badman, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.5 (154)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Badman, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Saxony Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Badman works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Indiana Orthopedics
    14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-4301
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health Saxony Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Badman was very prompt and kept us well informed. He answered all out questions and never made us feel rushed. I felt totally prepared to have the surgery with all the instructions and videos we got in our e-mail.
    — Dec 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brian Badman, MD
    About Dr. Brian Badman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801848783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida-Shands
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Badman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badman works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Fishers, IN. View the full address on Dr. Badman’s profile.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Badman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

