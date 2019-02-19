Overview

Dr. Brian Bachelder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Bachelder works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.