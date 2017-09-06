See All Neurologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Brian Averell, DO

Neurology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Averell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Dr. Averell works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Migraine and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health Pllc
    1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3383
  2. 2
    The Cape Fear Center for Medical Arts
    1222 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Tremor
Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 06, 2017
    I am very pleased with the care I am getting from Dr. Averell.
    Jon Holland in Asheville, NC — Sep 06, 2017
    About Dr. Brian Averell, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891742763
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

