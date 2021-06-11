Dr. Brian August, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. August is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian August, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian August, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. August works at
Locations
El Paso Integrated Physicians Group4532 N Mesa St Fl 2, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7569
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in El Paso hands down. I’ve been in the worst pain of my life this past month without him, even after seeing another pain dr, who did next to nothing for me. I will forever be grateful for this man. He’s on a whole different level to which none of these so called “pain doctors” in El Paso will EVER compare. Thank you Dr August for your years of thorough and compassionate care
About Dr. Brian August, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1184618597
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital
- Sinai Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. August has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. August accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. August has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. August works at
Dr. August has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. August on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. August speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. August. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. August.
