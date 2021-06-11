Overview

Dr. Brian August, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. August works at El Paso Integrated Physicians Group in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.