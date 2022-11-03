Dr. Aprill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Aprill, MD
Dr. Brian Aprill, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500330 23rd Ave N Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-5900
Meritus Endocrinology Specialist11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 108, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 714-4041Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aprill was my doctor for years up until he retired, he was the best doctor hands down and I wish I could still have him as my doctor. I felt that I was in very capable hands and very fortunate to have him as my doctor. He really listened to what I was saying and how I was feeling with my Graves Disease, he was able to keep my Thyroid level in check. Dr. Aprill was in the Navy and I told him about my Son being the Navy too, he would ask every time about if my Son made it into Officer School. I wish I could have told him that my Son left the Navy after 21 years and now has become an Officer in the Air Force. Thank You Dr. Aprill, Pamela Childress 11/02/22 If it's possible could someone forward this to Dr. Aprill
About Dr. Brian Aprill, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1588659023
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
