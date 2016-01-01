Dr. Brian Appavu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appavu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Appavu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Appavu, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Appavu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1736MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 214, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 608-0597
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appavu?
About Dr. Brian Appavu, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1396037644
Education & Certifications
- HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
- Epilepsy, Neurocritical Care and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appavu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appavu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appavu works at
Dr. Appavu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appavu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appavu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appavu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.