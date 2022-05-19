Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apatoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Apatoff works at
Locations
-
1
Richard L. Mueller MD PC401 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 808-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Apatoff?
Very knowledgeable, patient, and understanding.
About Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
- 1528155611
Education & Certifications
- Neuro Institute/Columbia University
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center/Columb
- Brigham Womens Hospital/Harvard
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apatoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apatoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apatoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apatoff works at
Dr. Apatoff has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apatoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apatoff speaks French, Polish and Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Apatoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apatoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apatoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apatoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.