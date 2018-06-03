Dr. Brian Annex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Annex, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Annex, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and University Hospital.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to the patient and explains things very well and understandable. Conservative in his approach. Outstanding nursing support.
About Dr. Brian Annex, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124100375
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- University Hospital
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Annex. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annex.
