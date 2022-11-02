Dr. Brian Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Andrews, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
San Francisco Office45 Castro St Ste 421, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 600-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on my neck in 1994. Never had pain again. Going back to him now for more serious lower back injury. I am glad to be back in the Bay Area. I trust only him for any neurological surgery.
About Dr. Brian Andrews, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.