Dr. Brian Anderson, MD
Dr. Brian Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Central New York Surgical Physicians PC739 Irving Ave Ste 450, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 492-5763
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot say how grateful I am for Dr. Anderson. 20 years ago today I had surgery for pancreatic cancer. He was wonderful! I could never thank him enough.
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629029723
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
