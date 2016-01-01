Dr. Brian Allenbrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allenbrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Allenbrand, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Allenbrand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Locations
Saint Lukes Endocrinology/Dibts5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 270, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 880-2600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Cancer Institute1001 6th Ave Ste 340, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (816) 880-2600Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Allenbrand, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Allenbrand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allenbrand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allenbrand has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allenbrand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
