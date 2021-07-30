Dr. Brian Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Allen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from SUNY Upstate School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-0800
-
2
The Hospital of Central Connecticut100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5181
-
3
Midstate Medical Center435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8178
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
I would highly recommend Dr. Brian Allen for any breast surgical needs. I had reconstructive surgery with him and he is very skilled at what he does. Great bedside manner as well.
About Dr. Brian Allen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1881892529
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- SUNY Upstate School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.