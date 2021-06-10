Overview

Dr. Brian Alder, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Pacific / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Alder works at Alder Dental in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.