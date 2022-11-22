Overview

Dr. Brian Alder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Alder works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Miami, FL and Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.