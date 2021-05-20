Dr. Brian Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Adler, MD
Dr. Brian Adler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Saint Vincent's Chilton.
Dr. Adler works at
Birmingham Hematologyoncology2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 628, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-4783
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Chilton
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A very knowledgeable, kind, caring physician. He worked tirelessly to help my husband, even calling on the weekend to check on him. One of the best.
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
