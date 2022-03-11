Dr. Brian Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Adams, MD is a Registered Nurse in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Center Atlanta3161 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-5812Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First of all, I do not even refer him as Dr. Adams anymore; I refer him as Dr. Magic Hands. I have been receiving steroid shots on my back and neck since 2014 with another provider. I thought that was normal to get the shots, go home to stay in bed because of the pain of the needles punctures, wait 4 days for that to clear out, and then wait for next 4 or 5 days for the medicine to wear out. You know out there know exactly what I am talking about. By the grace of God, I found Atlanta Spine Center and my life has changed. I had to get a steroid shots by Dr. Adams (Dr. Magic Hands) and I honestly could not believe the difference on his procedure and the decrease pain level after. The difference was at the point that my husband asked me several times, are you sure that you got spine shots today? because I'm able to leave his procedure and be able to go grocery shopping the same day, after 2 hours drive to my home. He is very professional; however, what I admire the most about Dr. Adams
About Dr. Brian Adams, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366672693
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adams works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
