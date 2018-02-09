Overview

Dr. Brian Adair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenoir, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Ashe Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Adair works at Graystone Eye in Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Presbyopia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.