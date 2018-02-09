See All Ophthalmologists in Lenoir, NC
Dr. Brian Adair, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Adair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenoir, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Ashe Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Adair works at Graystone Eye in Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Presbyopia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Graystone Eye
    2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 726-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ashe Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2018
    Great person, great sense of humor, patient, knowledgeable, compassionate. Spends enough time to answer all questions and explain issues. Highly recommend! Works mostly with kids but does see adults.
    Photo: Dr. Brian Adair, MD
    About Dr. Brian Adair, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720057995
    Education & Certifications

    • The Nt Sinai Hosp
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Frequently Asked Questions

