Dr. Brian Acacio, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Brian Acacio, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Acacio works at Acacio Fertility Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Acacio Fertility Center
    2205 19th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-8066
    Hua Lung Lin Inc
    2225 19th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 395-1271
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Careaga Plastic Surgery
    27882 Forbes Rd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 249-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 16, 2022
    Dr. Brian Acacio is an excellent Doctor and his staff is wonderful. The offices are very clean and welcoming in Bakersfield and Laguna Niguel. Dr. Acacio is very knowledgeable and competent in what he does and will give you the best possible shot in success. To be clear though, it's really expensive. We felt misled in the total cost because we were told that affordable IVF clinics will nickle and dime you while Acacio's didn't and included everything in one package price. However, everything wasn't included in the package and the total cost ended up being over double of what we understood the price to be. To be fair though we did have to do two rounds. Luckily we had family that helped with the total cost. However, besides the cost I feel Dr. Acacio still earned a 5 star rating.
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952313140
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac/Usc Women's Hospital
    • L a Co-Usc Med Ctr, Obstetrics and Gynecology
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • UC Irvine
    Dr. Brian Acacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Acacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acacio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

