Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their residency with California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Abbey works at
Locations
Brazos Valley Foot Care PA3312 LONGMIRE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 776-6060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbey?
Dr Abbey was great. Perfect combination of professionalism and humor. He was very easy to understand and answered my questions before I even asked them. The procedure went perfectly as did the recovery. Highly recommend him. Also, Gina Garza had answered all my pre visit questions by email and Melanie that helped prep me and get the room ready was sweet and comforting. All in all quite a good experience. And the end result was - no more pain!
About Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407960917
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Sam Houston State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abbey works at
Dr. Abbey has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.