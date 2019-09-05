Overview

Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their residency with California College of Podiatric Medicine



Dr. Abbey works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.