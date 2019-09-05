See All Podiatrists in College Station, TX
Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their residency with California College of Podiatric Medicine

Dr. Abbey works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM
Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM
6 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM
Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Valley Foot Care PA
    3312 LONGMIRE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-6060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abbey?

    Sep 05, 2019
    Dr Abbey was great. Perfect combination of professionalism and humor. He was very easy to understand and answered my questions before I even asked them. The procedure went perfectly as did the recovery. Highly recommend him. Also, Gina Garza had answered all my pre visit questions by email and Melanie that helped prep me and get the room ready was sweet and comforting. All in all quite a good experience. And the end result was - no more pain!
    — Sep 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abbey to family and friends

    Dr. Abbey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abbey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM.

    About Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407960917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Sam Houston State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbey works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abbey’s profile.

    Dr. Abbey has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Abbey, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.