Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Abaluck works at CHOP Care Network Paoli in Paoli, PA with other offices in Malvern, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brian Abaluck LLC
    2 Industrial Blvd Ste 100, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 337-6071
    462 E King Rd Ste 1, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 888-0091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Mar 13, 2018
    Dr Abaluck is so wonderful! I found relief from my symptoms after the first session! I’ve already recommended him to a family member!
    Joyce S. in Havertown — Mar 13, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952428070
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Abaluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abaluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abaluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaluck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaluck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abaluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abaluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

