Dr. Brian Aalbers, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Pediatric Specialty Clinic10550 Quivira Rd Ste 520, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2939Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Surgical Specialists2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 235, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (913) 754-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Aalbers is an AMAZING doctor!! He actually listened to my son and explained his thoughts well with graphics and images. He is very relatable! We highly recommend him!!!
- Pediatric Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Movement Disorders
- UT Houston Medical School
- UT Houston Medical School
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Aalbers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aalbers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aalbers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aalbers has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aalbers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Aalbers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aalbers.
