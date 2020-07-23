See All Pediatric Neurologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Brian Aalbers, DO

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Aalbers, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Aalbers works at Pediatric Specialty Clinic in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Specialty Clinic
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 520, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-2939
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pediatric Surgical Specialists
    2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 235, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-5655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Dr. Aalbers is an AMAZING doctor!! He actually listened to my son and explained his thoughts well with graphics and images. He is very relatable! We highly recommend him!!!
    Kim Adams — Jul 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Brian Aalbers, DO
    About Dr. Brian Aalbers, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740584747
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Movement Disorders
    Residency
    • UT Houston Medical School
    Internship
    • UT Houston Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Aalbers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aalbers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aalbers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aalbers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aalbers has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aalbers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Aalbers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aalbers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aalbers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aalbers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

