Overview

Dr. Brian Aalbers, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aalbers works at Pediatric Specialty Clinic in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.