Dr. Brett Youngerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Youngerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Youngerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, M.D., AOA Honor Society and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Youngerman works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youngerman?
Dr. Youngerman was incredibly knowledgeable, supportive and patient. He has a very calm approach and really made me comfortable with something that was likely not a big deal, but quite scary for me until we had the test results to be sure. His team, Jessica and Evangeline, were incredible - so responsive, helpful and caring. As the patient it makes a huge difference in the whole process. Another great experience for me with Columbia Neurology, thank you!
About Dr. Brett Youngerman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1306105556
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Neurosurgery, Weill Cornell Medical Center|Movement Disorders and Epilepsy Neurosurgery, Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University, Neurological Institute of New York, New York-Presbyterian Hospita
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, M.D., AOA Honor Society
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youngerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youngerman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youngerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youngerman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.