Neurosurgery
Dr. Brett Youngerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, M.D., AOA Honor Society and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Youngerman works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Brain Surgery
Acromegaly
Arachnoid Cyst
Brain Surgery
Acromegaly
Arachnoid Cyst

Brain Surgery
Acromegaly
Arachnoid Cyst
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor Surgery
Cavernous Malformation Brain
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chronic Pain
Clival Tumor
Colloid Cyst
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniopharyngioma
Craniotomy
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Endoscopic Neurosurgery
Ependymoma
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Epilepsy Surgery
Essential Tremor
Esthesioneuroblastoma
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery
Hemangioblastoma
Hemifacial Spasm
Hydrocephalus
Laser Ablation
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Tumor
Metastatic Tumors (Brain)
Microsurgery of Brain Tumors
Microvascular Decompression
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Movement Disorders
Neuromodulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Parkinson's Disease
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Surgery
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Brain Tumor
Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor
Psychiatric Diseases
Radiosurgery - CyberKnife® and Gamma Knife
Schwannoma
Sclerosis
Seizure
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Skull Base Surgery
Skull Base Tumor
Stereotactic Neurosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotaxis
Surgery, Robotic Assisted
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Healthfirst

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Youngerman was incredibly knowledgeable, supportive and patient. He has a very calm approach and really made me comfortable with something that was likely not a big deal, but quite scary for me until we had the test results to be sure. His team, Jessica and Evangeline, were incredible - so responsive, helpful and caring. As the patient it makes a huge difference in the whole process. Another great experience for me with Columbia Neurology, thank you!
    About Dr. Brett Youngerman, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1306105556
    Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Neurosurgery, Weill Cornell Medical Center|Movement Disorders and Epilepsy Neurosurgery, Columbia University Medical Center
    Columbia University, Neurological Institute of New York, New York-Presbyterian Hospita
    Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, M.D., AOA Honor Society
    Dr. Brett Youngerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Youngerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Youngerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Youngerman works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Youngerman's profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

