Overview

Dr. Brett Wolfe, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.

Dr. Wolfe works at Riverview Pediatrics in Parkersburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Pediatrics PLLC
    1217 Blizzard Dr, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 916-1714
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Episodic Care Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 08, 2019
    Dr. Wolfe is always friendly and loves to make my children laugh. He’s easy to talk to and now that he has added Casey Shea his office is even better!
    — Apr 08, 2019
    About Dr. Brett Wolfe, DO

    Pediatrics
    16 years of experience
    English
    1770774762
    Education & Certifications

    CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
    West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    West Virginia University
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Wolfe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe works at Riverview Pediatrics in Parkersburg, WV. View the full address on Dr. Wolfe’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

