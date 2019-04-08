Dr. Brett Wolfe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Wolfe, DO
Overview
Dr. Brett Wolfe, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Locations
Riverview Pediatrics PLLC1217 Blizzard Dr, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 916-1714Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolfe is always friendly and loves to make my children laugh. He’s easy to talk to and now that he has added Casey Shea his office is even better!
About Dr. Brett Wolfe, DO
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770774762
Education & Certifications
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
