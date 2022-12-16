Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD
Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Collier Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1706 Medical Blvd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 593-3500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wilhoit spent a lot of time with me on my first evaluation visit. He reviewed my MRI findings via the visual images as well as the written evaluation findings based on my MRI. He physically examined me for strength comparison between both arms, my range of motion on the affected shoulder and explained his suggested course of treatment. Dr Wilhoite also took the time to show me use of weights & position of weights I should & should not be doing..ever again. He also explained to me why tennis was a good idea for me to continue based on my ROM & prevention of a frozen shoulder. My course of treatment included a cortisone injection on my 2nd visit. He was gentle, explained what he was doing and reviewed my expected activity for the next 5 days post cortisone injection. I would return to Dr. Wilhoit without hesitation should I need to be seen again.
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- MUSC Med Ctr of Med U of SC
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- Presbyterian College
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Wilhoit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilhoit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilhoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhoit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhoit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.