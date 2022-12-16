See All Family Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD

Family Medicine
5 (74)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Wilhoit works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 939-3699
  2. 2
    Collier Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    1706 Medical Blvd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-3500
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilhoit?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Wilhoit spent a lot of time with me on my first evaluation visit. He reviewed my MRI findings via the visual images as well as the written evaluation findings based on my MRI. He physically examined me for strength comparison between both arms, my range of motion on the affected shoulder and explained his suggested course of treatment. Dr Wilhoite also took the time to show me use of weights & position of weights I should & should not be doing..ever again. He also explained to me why tennis was a good idea for me to continue based on my ROM & prevention of a frozen shoulder. My course of treatment included a cortisone injection on my 2nd visit. He was gentle, explained what he was doing and reviewed my expected activity for the next 5 days post cortisone injection. I would return to Dr. Wilhoit without hesitation should I need to be seen again.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilhoit to family and friends

    Dr. Wilhoit's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilhoit

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD.

    About Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699061895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
    Residency
    Internship
    • MUSC Med Ctr of Med U of SC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Presbyterian College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilhoit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilhoit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wilhoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhoit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhoit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.