Overview

Dr. Brett Wilhoit, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Wilhoit works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.