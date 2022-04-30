See All Spine Surgeons in Evansville, IN
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Weinzapfel works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Orthopaedics
    225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-1558
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    West Side Office
    5625 Pearl Dr Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 474-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2022
    He was running late. Otherwise, very nice visit.
    Margaret Barron — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861410292
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinzapfel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinzapfel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinzapfel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinzapfel works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Weinzapfel’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinzapfel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinzapfel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinzapfel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinzapfel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

