Overview

Dr. Brett Weinzapfel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Weinzapfel works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.