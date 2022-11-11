Dr. Brett Wasserlauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserlauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Wasserlauf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Wasserlauf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Wasserlauf works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Orthopedic Associates673 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-3000
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics and Urgent Care35 JOLLEY DR, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-3000Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasserlauf?
Dr. Wasserlauf and his team are second to none. I’m very satisfied with the care I have received over the past 3 years. Dr. Wasserlauf performed surgery on both of my shoulders and I am very satisfied and believe I am as good as I can get at this point. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Brett Wasserlauf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275597882
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Barnes Jewish
- Columbia University Ny Ortho Hospital
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserlauf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasserlauf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserlauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserlauf works at
Dr. Wasserlauf has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserlauf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasserlauf speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserlauf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserlauf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserlauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserlauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.