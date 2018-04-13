Dr. Brett Walker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Walker, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brett Walker, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They completed their fellowship with Harborview Medical Center
McLaren Bay Orthopedic and Spine Surgery4 Columbus Ave Ste 160, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 393-2777
Memorial Healthcare Center for Orthopedics818 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 729-7780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Mclaren Macomb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Posterior cervical lamectomy Best Dr to perform this type of operation. Wonderful bedside manor! Very professional and personal.
About Dr. Brett Walker, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1417243528
- Harborview Medical Center
- Michigan State University
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
