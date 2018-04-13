See All Spine Surgeons in Bay City, MI
Dr. Brett Walker, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brett Walker, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They completed their fellowship with Harborview Medical Center

Dr. Walker works at McLaren Bay Region Orthopedic Surgery in Bay City, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Bay Orthopedic and Spine Surgery
    4 Columbus Ave Ste 160, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 393-2777
  2. 2
    Memorial Healthcare Center for Orthopedics
    818 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 729-7780
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brett Walker, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417243528
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harborview Medical Center
    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Walker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

