Dr. Brett Spain, DO

Sports Medicine
5 (146)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brett Spain, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.

Dr. Spain works at Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Wantagh, NY and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Aging Gracefully Physical Therapy Svc PC
    5500 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 795-3033
    Wantagh Physical Therapy
    3728 Park Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 679-1207
    Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Llp
    2510 Westchester Ave Ste 100, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 684-4677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Spain is a wonderful human being. With that being said, he is an excellent physician. He listens, he cares, and he does everything that he can to make you feel better. Dr. Spain has a wonderful personality, but maintains his professionalism. Every so often there could be a longer wait than usual, his staff is pleasant I recommend him to anyone and everyone .
    Denise Henderson — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Spain, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750542064
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore/Lij Plainview Hospital
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Marist College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Spain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Spain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

