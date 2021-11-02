See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Wound & Burn Care
Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. Sorensen works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Flatfoot Correction
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Foot Surgery
Fracture Care
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF)
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 5 ratings
    Nov 02, 2021
    Dr Sorensen was great as usual, but I have limited movement and unable to put socks and shoes on without devices. Nurse would not help with removing or putting back on. I struggled to get on. Poor care from nurse.
    Elderly — Nov 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM
    About Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM

    Wound & Burn Care
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1639588361
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sorensen's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

