Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorensen?
Dr Sorensen was great as usual, but I have limited movement and unable to put socks and shoes on without devices. Nurse would not help with removing or putting back on. I struggled to get on. Poor care from nurse.
About Dr. Brett Sorensen, DPM
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- 1639588361
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Des Moines University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorensen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorensen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorensen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.